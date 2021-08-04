Olivia Rodrigo talks about the music industry still ‘manipulating & bullying young women’ like Britney Spears

Teen singer Olivia Rodrigo recently spoke to GQ and reflected on the music industry and how the media still bullies young women like they did Britney Spears. “I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women,” the 18-year-old said.

“But it’s still so apparent, and I witness that too. Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that’s an important paradigm that I hope that we’ll be able to break in the coming generations. I’ve definitely seen corporate dollars be prioritized over people’s mental health. That’s always been something that I’ve been really conscious of in my own career, and I’m really lucky I’m surrounded by people who are conscious of that and conscious of my mental health being the most important thing.”

Reflecting back on her initial days in the industry, Rodrigo added, “It was not fun. I just remember being 14 years old and being like, “I literally have no idea who I am. I don’t know what my personal style is. I don’t know what I like. I don’t know who my true friends are. How am I expected to cultivate an image?” That was always hard for me. Even now, I have no idea. I try, but my image today is not going to be the image that I’ll probably like tomorrow.”

Crafting an online persona has also been one of the expectations foisted on Rodrigo from a young age, which has come with its own difficulties. “As a young girl, that was really daunting to me,” she says. “I felt like if it wasn’t able to be seen by other people and it wasn’t consumable over the internet or over other mediums, then it wasn’t worthwhile. That’s increasingly more prevalent in people: the constant desire to always need to share so much of yourself. You’re not a cool person if people on the internet don’t think you’re a cool person. That was a mindset that I had to get out of, but I’m definitely out of that now.”

