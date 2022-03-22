Olivia Rodrigo on turning her high school heartbreak into a hit song: It was 'cathartic'

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her professional life. The singer has been promoting her new Disney+ film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film), which follows her songwriting journey for her massive album Sour from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles.

However, Rodrigo spoke about the tremendous popularity of her breakthrough single Drivers License and what it was like to convert her high school sorrow into a big hit song in a new interview with Good Morning America “I have always been the most emotional kid. I’m a Pisces and they’re very emotional,” Rodrigo admitted, before talking bout putting her high school heartbreak out there for the world to see, as per Just Jared, “I remember listening to it [‘Drivers License’] after it had come out and rolling all the windows down and blasting the song and being so proud of myself for doing that,” she recalled.

For those unversed, Rodrigo rose to prominence with the song Drivers License, which was said to be about a love triangle between her and her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. Olivia further said, “And it felt like such this cathartic moment where I felt like it was just something that kind of helped me get over something hard in my life.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's aim is to win a Grammy, and she has an excellent chance of doing so this year since she is nominated for seven awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She'll also be performing at the April 3rd event. “I’m so excited for it and I’m also very nervous,” Rodrigo said. “I mean, I would love to win a Grammy one day. We’ll see if it happens, fingers crossed.” Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) launches on March 25 on Disney+.

