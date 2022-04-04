Olivia Rodrigo wins big at the Grammys 2022; Singer thanks fans, Dan Nigro and parents in emotional speeches

Olivia Rodrigo was hands down the big winner at the Grammys 2022. The singer was nominated for a whopping seven categories and she won three of these categories including Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakthrough track Drivers License, Best Pop Vocal Album with her groundbreaking album Sour and also bagged the Best New Artist award.

The 19-year-old singer took home the banner of the best newcomer as she beat the other nominations in the category which were Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks and Saweetie. The artist gave a heart-touching speech as she expressed her gratitude for the honour and noted, via People, "Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true." She then continued and mentioned, "Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and my songwriting before anything else."

Meanwhile, Rodrigo thanked her parents, her team and friends as she remarked, "I love you guys," while she added, "a huge thanks to Dan [Nigro], who made all of my music with me." Rodrigo addressed her producer Nigro directly and continued, "Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator and person I could ever ask for, so this is all because of you, so thank you."

Additionally, she received the honour of Best Pop Vocal Album and proceeded to dedicate the win to her parents who supported her throughout her journey. She shared a sweet anecdote from her childhood and mentioned that when she was nine she insisted that she wanted to become an Olympic gymnast. A week later she wanted to win a Grammy, Rodrigo revealed and added, "[My mom] was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was a little kid pipe dream." She went on and thanked her parents for being as proud of her for winning a Grammy as they were when she succeeded in a back walkover.

ALSO READ Grammys 2022: BTS' V shares a flirty moment with Olivia Rodrigo during Butter performance; ARMY reacts