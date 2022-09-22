Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles and Chris Pine's 'spitgate' incident

Olivia Wilde's upcoming directorial Don't Worry Darling has been in the middle of controversies since the beginning. The film's premiere event at Venice Film Festival became the talk of the town after several theories floated around on the internet regarding the lead cast's equations and also Harry Styles' "spitgate" incident with Chris Pine.

For the uninitiated, a video from Don't Worry Darling's screening went viral on social media where fans believed Harry spit on Chris Pine before taking a seat beside him at the premiere. The rumoured incident soon began trending on the internet as "spitgate." While Pine soon released a statement calling the claims "ridiculous", Harry joked about the rumour at his New York concert.