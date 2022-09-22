Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles and Chris Pine's 'spitgate' incident
Olivia Wilde during her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, finally broke her silence on Harry Styles and Chris Pine's 'spitgate' incident.
Olivia Wilde's upcoming directorial Don't Worry Darling has been in the middle of controversies since the beginning. The film's premiere event at Venice Film Festival became the talk of the town after several theories floated around on the internet regarding the lead cast's equations and also Harry Styles' "spitgate" incident with Chris Pine.
For the uninitiated, a video from Don't Worry Darling's screening went viral on social media where fans believed Harry spit on Chris Pine before taking a seat beside him at the premiere. The rumoured incident soon began trending on the internet as "spitgate." While Pine soon released a statement calling the claims "ridiculous", Harry joked about the rumour at his New York concert.
Recently, Wilde who has been promoting the film appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and finally broke her silence on the incident. In a teaser clip of her Late Show appearance, Wilde spoke about the "weird rumours" surrounding her film and also addressed "spitgate." When asked if Harry really spat on Chris, Wilde couldn't hold back her laughter as she denied it saying, "He did not."
Wilde further added, "But I think it's a perfect example of like: people will look for drama anywhere they can." When Colbert further joked "only time will tell" if the rumours are actually true, she reiterated, "No, he really didn't!" Styles who himself joked about the incident a while back during one of his concerts said, "just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", leaving the crowd in splits.
