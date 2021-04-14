Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis do NOT live together despite recent court documents stating otherwise.

In Olivia Wilde's recent court documents, the actress mentioned that she lives with her former partner Jason Sudeikis and their two children despite dating Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde and former partner Jason Sudeikis split last year and since then the actress has moved on. She made her romance with Harry Styles public earlier this year. On Tuesday, we reported that Olivia was being harassed by an alleged stalker who showed up at her home and left notes referring to Harry Styles. Citing danger, Olivia's lawyer got a restraining order in which the man was ordered to stay '100 yards away' from the actress and her family.

However, it was this one sentence in the legal documents that raised eyebrows. In the papers, Olivia mentioned, "I live with Mr Sudeikis and our two children," despite dating Harry Styles. Now, a latest TMZ report has revealed that Olivia and Jason are not living together but only co-parenting their two children.

A source close to the couple revealed to the portal, that Olivia and Jason "maintain separate residences". Although the former lovebirds live in the UK they do not live together but are only co-parents for their two kids. While it is unclear why Olivia chose to state that she lives with Jason and their two children, TMZ speculates that the intention was to get "court-ordered protection" for herself, her family and her extended family.

This week, Olivia Wilde's lawyer headed to court to get a temporary restraining order against 30-year-old Eric Nathanial Fuhs who has been named as the alleged stalker. Click the link below to read more details about the same.

