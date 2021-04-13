Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis granted protection from alleged stalker who referred to Harry Styles.

From showing up at her home to leaving notes referring to her current boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde has been facing this stalker for the last few months

Olivia Wilde and former lover Jason Sudeikis have moved on ever since breaking up last year but the couple are reportedly being harassed by an alleged stalker. According to a latest TMZ report, the former couple recently got protection from court after repeated attempts by an alleged stalker to get in touch with Olivia. The actress' lawyer headed to court to get a temporary restraining order against a 30-year-old man named Eric Nathanial Fuhs.

As per the report, Eric has been harassing Olivia for months. From showing up at her home to leaving notes referring to her current boyfriend Harry Styles, Olivia has been facing this for the last few months. In the court papers, the actress claimed that she also has security footage to substantiate her allegations. She revealed that Eric Fuhs also has been leaving notes and one of them talks about "how she (Olivia) was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with me."

The note goes on, "This continued almost every day ... until January, when Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing." For the unversed, Olivia and Harry were snapped walking hand in hands earlier this year in January.

In the court documents, Olivia has also revealed that the stalker managed to find her address and also "barged in" on a private zoom call she was on back in October. One of the stalker's notes read, "I, as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden."

The court granted the temporary restraining order and Eric Fuhs must stay 100 yards away from her, Jason, and their kids at all times, TMZ revealed. The report also noted that in the documents Olivia stated that "I live with Mr Sudeikis and our two children," despite dating Harry Styles.

