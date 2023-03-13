Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh apparently avoided each other at pre-Oscars party; Reports

Looks like the alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh is not over yet. In fact, the feud rumors reignited at the pre-Oscars event on Friday night when the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-workers didn’t see each other eye-to-eye. The pair was spotted at the Creative Artists Agency’s party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. As per sources, the former co-workers were seen “avoiding” each other during the night. The party was a star-studded event with countless A-list guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Elton John, Sandra Bullock, Demi Moore, Dua Lipa, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston, and Pedro Pascal.

All the “Don’t Worry Darling” Drama

“Don’t Worry Darling” is an American psychological film directed by Olivia Wilde. The movie became the buzz of the town due to the alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. It has been reported that the infamous drama started when Pugh found out about Wilde and Styles' affair while shooting for the film. As per reports, Olivia was in a relationship with Jason when she hooked up with Harry and seeing Olivia all over Harry disturbed Florence.

What happened between Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh?

For the unversed, Harry and Olivia made their relationship public in 2021 when they stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together. As per sources, Olivia’s romance with Harry could possibly be the reason for Flo’s frustration. If reports are to be believed Florence Pugh had a fling with Styles before Olivia started dating him. Flo didn’t attend the “Don’t Worry Darlings” premiere in New York city and skipped the promotions, which has sparked feud rumors even more.

