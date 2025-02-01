Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reconnect: What Does it Mean Amid Actress’ Alleged New Romance?

Olivia Wilde was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, marking their first public reunion since the actress allegedly moved on. Days before the former couple’s outing, Wilde was reported to be dating actor Dane DiLiegro.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress opted for a casual outfit, pairing jeans with a white shirt, and completing the look with a brown blazer, a matching handbag, and sunglasses. Sudeikis also appeared relaxed in a grey hoodie and green trousers. He carried a green backpack and wore a cap to complement his ensemble.

As for Wilde and DiLiegro, they sparked dating rumors after being spotted getting cozy at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game on January 23. A few days later, sources close to the actress told The Daily Mail that she finds the basketball player-turned-actor “incredibly attractive.”

The duo reportedly have a lot in common, like watching sports, and they enjoy each other’s company more than anything else. The source claimed that DiLiegro is “passionate,” knows how to treat a woman right, and doesn’t shy away from publicly showing his affection for Wilde.

The Rush actress split from Sudeikis in 2020, ending their seven-year-long engagement. Two years later, the former flames were caught in a bitter legal battle over the custody of their children, son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8. The case was settled in 2023.

In 2022, Wilde appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about her split from the Ted Lasso actor, as well as how it transformed their relationship with their kids.

“It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love,” she told host Kelly Clarkson at the time. The House actress admitted that the separation allowed her to understand her kids differently. She added that her priority will always be her children, and she’ll make peace with everything as long as they are happy and healthy.