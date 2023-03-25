Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's Custody Battle Explained

Jason Sudeikis’ request to have his custody battle with ex Olivia Wilde moved from Los Angeles to New York was rejected in court this past Friday. Sudeikis had argued that the ongoing litigation was draining Wilde’s finances and wanted the case moved to a New York City court. The couple, who share two children aged 6 and 8, has been embroiled in a legal dispute since their split in November 2020. Unfortunately, the hearing intended to address the location of the case was canceled when both parties no-showed. While Sudeikis had requested the case to be moved to a New York court, Wilde had argued that the children had lived and attended school in Los Angeles for the majority of their lives. Ultimately, the court sided with Wilde and rejected Sudeikis’ request to move the case to New York.

On Thursday, New York Magistrate Adele Alexis Harris denied Jason Sudeikis' second attempt to move his child custody case to the East Coast. His first attempt was rejected in August 2022 when the court ruled California was the kids’ home state. In response, Olivia Wilde's legal team alleged that Sudeikis was attempting to use litigation to financially burden Wilde. The papers also suggested that Sudeikis had acted in an "underhanded" and "bad faith" manner.

They accused “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers wrote in advance of the canceled hearing. “Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

Despite arguing that she was being litigated into debt, actress and writer Olivia Wilde revealed in a declaration of income that her total assets stand at $10,569,736, with much of that tied up in stocks and real estate. Wilde said she spends $107,000 a month on various expenses, including a $58,000 mortgage, and has $645,187 in bank accounts. Meanwhile, her income stands at $71,667 a month. The court hearing in Los Angeles, where the former couple was to air their grievances, was still on the docket Friday morning. However, neither Wilde nor her ex-husband and their attorneys showed up, so it was removed from the court calendar and no new hearing date has yet been scheduled.

