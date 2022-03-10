Olivia Wilde Birthday: 5 times the actress gave a peek of her fun times with kids Otis and Daisy

Olivia Wilde has been one of the most loved actresses on TV as well as in films. The actress starred in shows such as The OC, House MD among others and later also left everyone impressed with her acting in films such as Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and The Lazarus Effect among others. Wilde recently turned to direction with her 2019 film Booksmart received critical acclaim and is now gearing up for her second directorial, Don't Worry Darling to release this year.

On the personal life front, Olivia is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles. Previously, the actress was married to actor Jason Sudeikis and also shares two children, Otis and Daisy with him. The duo have been co-parenting their children since their separation and while both the stars prefer to keep their family life private, Wilde is known to take to Instagram every now and then to give a rare peek at her sweet relationship with her kids. As the actress turns 38, we take a look at some of her best Instagram posts that capture her having a fun time with her kids.

Olivia's sunkissed selfie with her little one

This throwback snap of when Olivia with her furry friend and her baby from 2017 is the sweetest. The adorable smiles in this photo are sure to make you grin as well. This happy selfie is absolutely frame-worthy.

Olivia's cuddlesome photo with Otis and Daisy

There's nothing as adorable as this snap which seems to be a cute morning selfie where Otis and Daisy are captured cuddling up with their mom. Sharing the snap, Wilde in her captions said, "No no I WANTED to wake up at 6 am with tiny hands prying open my eyelids. It was my preference."

The goofy snap with the 'Little big foot'

This photo from October 2020 is possibly the best pandemic photo ever. It looks like Wilde had an amazing time quarantining with her kids and this photo sums up the amount of fun they had together.

A mirror selfie with Otis

In a sweet mirror selfie clicked by Olivia's friend Babs Burchfield, little Otis can be seen facing his back to the mirror and in the captions, Olivia hilariously wrote, "Otis sets a strict curfew."

Olivia's cute monochrome snap with daughter Daisy

This photo captures Olivia and Daisy in one of the sweetest mother-daughter moments as the duo share a kiss. There's nothing quite heart-melting as this photograph which shows Olivia at her happiest.

