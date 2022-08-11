Olivia Wilde CALLS OUT ex-husband Jason Sudeikis for publicly serving legal papers to 'threaten' her.

Back in April, Olivia Wilde was all over the news after she was served legal paper as she mounted the stage during a panel. Wilde believes her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis was looking to not only embarrass her but also "threaten" her in public. In the new court document obtained, via Page Six, Wilde claims Sudeikis used "outrageous legal tactics."

The Booksmart director alleged, "Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," she continued, "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible." Wilde also claimed that her ex-husband was deliberately trying to air out details about their personal matter to the public which is unfair to their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Wilde argued in the filing, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests." She went on to add, "Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles." Wilde was noticeably served legal documents concerning their custody battle while she was on stage in front of thousands at the CinemaCon.

Meanwhile, at the time a source revealed to the outlet, "Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it. It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction."

