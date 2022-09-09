Olivia Wilde calls out 'horses**t' rumours about her cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has been in the headlines recently for the controversies surrounding her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling as well as her relationship with Harry Styles. After reports claimed that Wilde cheated on her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis while beginning to date Harry Styles who was also cast in her film, the director has now addressed the rumours in her recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Rubbishing all the claims, Wilde called out the rumours saying, "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate." She further added, "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic", via Vanity Fair.