Olivia Wilde calls out 'horses**t' rumours about her cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde opened up about the false narrative being peddled about her new relationship and her split from Jason Sudeikis.
Olivia Wilde has been in the headlines recently for the controversies surrounding her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling as well as her relationship with Harry Styles. After reports claimed that Wilde cheated on her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis while beginning to date Harry Styles who was also cast in her film, the director has now addressed the rumours in her recent interview with Vanity Fair.
Rubbishing all the claims, Wilde called out the rumours saying, "The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate." She further added, "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic", via Vanity Fair.
Wilde further also noted that while they co-parented during the lockdown on realising that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for their children, they decided it was responsible to co-parent as friends living in different houses. Adding on about their children going through a lot, Olivia said, "I don’t understand the need to create false narratives and drama around this kind of stuff. It’s like, haven’t the kids been through enough?"
Olivia Wilde's personal life became even more entangled with her upcoming film after ex-Jason Sudeikis's lawyers served her with custody papers during her appearance at CinemaCon 2022 while she was on stage. Previously, speaking about the same, Wilde slammed the move as an attempt to threaten and embarrass her.
