Olivia Wilde CLARIFIES 'pay parity' rumours between Don't Worry Darling leads Florence Pugh, Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is shutting down all the rumours. In a recent chat with Variety, the actress and director addressed all rumours about her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. Recently, rumours surged up to the surface as some reports suggested that the main leads of her film were being treated differently as they claimed that Harry Styles was getting three times the salary of Florence Pugh in the film.

Wilde was quick to rubbish all such rumours as she said, "There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to." She continued, "But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me." She continued to talk about the absurdity of the rumour as she added, "I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims,” per ET Canada.

At the same time, Wilde also clarified another rumour floating around the Internet that pointed out the animosity among the cast and the director suggesting that Pugh has a problem with Wilde and Styles' close personal relations. "We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production," revealed Wilde. She also noted, "She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film."

