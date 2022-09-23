Olivia Wilde fangirls over beau Harry Styles at his final show amid split rumours
Olivia Wilde enjoys her boyfriend Harry Styles' NYC concert and supports her BF on his important day.
Olivia Wilde is all about supporting her beau. At Harry Styles' final concert at the Madison Square Garden where he was awarded a banner after performing at the location for 15 consecutive nights, a remarkable milestone, his girlfriend Olivia Wilde was in the crowd fangirling over the One Direction member the whole night.
The honour was presented to the As It Was singer by CBS anchor Gayle King. As Harry was given the banner, Wilde was spotted gazing at her beau proudly according to Page Six. Many at the concert were shocked to see the director in the midst of the crowd as recent rumours about the famous couple breaking up have been on a rapid rise. With their film Don't Worry Darling inching closer to release, a lot of drama among the cast has shrouded the film's promotions as of late.
At the Venice Film Festival, the pair decided to not make an appearance as a couple and kept things business on the carpet, even keeping a safe deliberate distance from each other. Later at the New York City premiere of the film as well, the couple was mostly spotted at one-arm-distance from each other. The lack of PDA from the couple seemingly resulted in many fans speculating tension between the two but with Wilde's supportive appearance at Harry's concert, all doubtful rumours have been decimated.
As for Harry, the singer was seen getting emotional on stage as he was presented with the banner. At the same time, people noticed the Booksmart director was also tearing up after watching tears trickle down Styles' face.
ALSO READ Olivia Wilde calls out 'horses**t' rumours about her cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles