Olivia Wilde fangirls over beau Harry Styles at his final show amid split rumours

Olivia Wilde is all about supporting her beau. At Harry Styles' final concert at the Madison Square Garden where he was awarded a banner after performing at the location for 15 consecutive nights, a remarkable milestone, his girlfriend Olivia Wilde was in the crowd fangirling over the One Direction member the whole night.

The honour was presented to the As It Was singer by CBS anchor Gayle King. As Harry was given the banner, Wilde was spotted gazing at her beau proudly according to Page Six. Many at the concert were shocked to see the director in the midst of the crowd as recent rumours about the famous couple breaking up have been on a rapid rise. With their film Don't Worry Darling inching closer to release, a lot of drama among the cast has shrouded the film's promotions as of late.