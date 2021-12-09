Olivia Wilde flaunts two new arm tattoos featuring her children's names; See pic

Olivia Wilde is showing off new tattoos which prove her love for her children Daisy and Otis whom she shares with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The mother-of-two has recently taken to her social media platform to share a snap flaunting her new arm tattoos with the kids' names on them.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr Woo has shared the new photo from his Instagram captioning it with, "Momma's love." Olivia took to her Instagram stories to reshare the snap and added two adorable emojis. The photo shows Otis' name on Wilde's right arm and Daisy's name on her left arm, both written in delicate script font.

In one of her interviews in January 2020, via People, Olivia had revealed that she wouldn't push her children to follow society's gender expectations. In an interview for InStyle's Badass Women, Wilde opened up on agreeing to Otis and Daisy being able to embrace their natural personalities without feeling pressured to act in a certain way due to societal pressures.

"Having a boy and a girl, you really notice gender politics within your own home...She'll clean up his plate for him after dinner and I'm like, 'Put that back!'" Olivia had once mentioned. She also revealed that she wouldn't want Daisy to lose her strength and bow down to society's expectations. She noted that she is raising Daisy and Otis "to be strong and independent."

"My role is to be a safe zone of support that'll hopefully counteract what society will inevitably do to them," Wilde had shared, via People.

