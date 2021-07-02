Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles head for a romantic vacay? Duo reportedly spotted getting cosy in Tuscany

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were reportedly spotted enjoying a romantic outing at Port Ercole in Italy.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles rumoured romance seems to be going strong considering the duo was reportedly spotted enjoying a great time in Tuscany recently. As per Page Six, the two were spotted having a romantic time in the picturesque town of Porto Ercole where the One Direction singer headed after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, My Policeman in London. Wilde too was in London earlier as she spent time with her kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

While Sudeikis was busy shooting for Ted Lasso in UK, his kids had accompanied him and it was during this that Olivia was looking after them. As per Page Six, Wilde recently headed to Port Ercole to spend time with Harry. According to reports, Harry and Olivia were spotted strolling with their arms wrapped around each other while spending time together on Wednesday. The duo was also clicked grabbing a meal together at an outdoor table.

Recently, Wilde was asked about Harry Styles by paparazzi when she gave a point-blank response. According to the Daily Mail, while arriving at the airport, a photographer asked Olivia if Harry has an Oscar in his future and the actress merely responded, "You know I’m not gonna talk. You know it’s not gonna happen."

While the duo hasn't yet made their relationship official, Wilde and Styles have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions since the shooting of their film together, Don't Worry Darling ended. The upcoming psychological thriller has been directed by Wilde and it was on the sets of the film that the duo reportedly got close.

