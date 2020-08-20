Olivia Wilde HINTS at Spider Woman film amidst rumours of her collaboration with Marvel

Since news broke that actress and director Olivia Wilde will be teaming up with Marvel for a woman-led film, the actress is dropping hints that there might be a Spider-Woman movie in the works.

A Vigilante actress Olivia Wilde has seemingly confirmed that she’s working on a Spider-Woman movie! After news broke that the 36-year-old actress/director had teamed up with Marvel to direct and co-write a female-led movie, Olivia took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Daisy, 3, wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Olivia didn’t specifically say that her Marvel project was Spider-Woman, but she did post a spider emoji on Twitter and now fans think these two clues confirm she’s working on a Spider-Woman project.

In the comics, Spider-Woman’s origin story is completely unrelated to Spider-Man’s. Spider-Woman–-aka Jessica Drew-–becomes the superhero after her father is forced to inject her with spiders’ blood after suffering a near-fatal exposure to uranium.

Olivia made her directorial debut with the 2019 hit movie Booksmart. She is also working on a new movie with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, Star Trek actor Chris Pine, and more stars.

