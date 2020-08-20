  1. Home
Olivia Wilde HINTS at Spider Woman film amidst rumours of her collaboration with Marvel

Since news broke that actress and director Olivia Wilde will be teaming up with Marvel for a woman-led film, the actress is dropping hints that there might be a Spider-Woman movie in the works.
A Vigilante actress Olivia Wilde has seemingly confirmed that she’s working on a Spider-Woman movie! After news broke that the 36-year-old actress/director had teamed up with Marvel to direct and co-write a female-led movie, Olivia took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Daisy, 3, wearing a Spider-Man costume.

 

Olivia didn’t specifically say that her Marvel project was Spider-Woman, but she did post a spider emoji on Twitter and now fans think these two clues confirm she’s working on a Spider-Woman project.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In the comics, Spider-Woman’s origin story is completely unrelated to Spider-Man’s. Spider-Woman–-aka Jessica Drew-–becomes the superhero after her father is forced to inject her with spiders’ blood after suffering a near-fatal exposure to uranium. 

 

Olivia made her directorial debut with the 2019 hit movie Booksmart. She is also working on a new movie with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, Star Trek actor Chris Pine, and more stars. 

 

