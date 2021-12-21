Olivia Wilde introduces Harry Styles to her kids, spends time with singer’s mom as things get serious

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have lots of reasons to celebrate, the couple will not only be marking their first holiday season together but also their one-year anniversary. For the unversed, the duo initially connected last year while filming Don't Worry Darling, starring Styles, 27, and directed by Wilde, 37. Now, according to reports, as things get serious between the duo, Wilde has introduced Styles to her two children, son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, whom she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis. A source close to the couple tol People: "Harry is slowly getting to know her kids. Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom."

Despite their busy schedules, the duo has been making full efforts to stay together. Harry has recently wrapped his Love on Tour, while Wilde finished filming on the period drama Babylon with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The source also added: "[They try] to see each other as much as possible. Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour. She always seems focused on just making it all work. She is really Harry's biggest fan."

Wilde, on her part, has been spotted wearing merch from Styles' concert tours numerous times. Just recently while speaking to Vogue, the star opened up about her relationship with teh former 1D singer. She said: "it's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love. In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

