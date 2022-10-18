Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' nanny drops bombshells on Harry affair and more; Former couple reacts

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis announced their split in November 2020 after seven years of engagement. The duo who are parents to two kids, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, have been co-parenting since then. Following her split from Sudeikis, Olivia first sparked romance rumours with Harry Styles in January 2021. The Ted Lasso star last spoke about his separation from Wilde in an interview with GQ last year.

Olivia Wilde can't seem to catch a break as following the Don't Worry Darling controversy, the filmmaker and actress has once again the hit the headlines, this time after her and former partner, Jason Sudeikis' ex-nanny gave a tell-all interview to The Daily Mail where she spoke about the couple's split, Olivia and Harry's relationship and more.

Amid reports of smooth co-parenting though, Olivia and Jason drew attention earlier this year thanks to their custody battle after the Don't Worry Darling director was served with court papers from Jason's lawyers on stage during her appearance at Cinema Con 2021. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the duo's former nanny has made explosive claims about their relationship and more. Here's a look at the big revelations.

Jason found out about Olivia-Harry romance through Apple watch

Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about Olivia Wilde's romance with Harry Styles through a forgotten Apple Watch. Their former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star found out details about Styles and Wilde's through the tech device that she left behind while filming Don’t Worry Darling with the singer. The nanny claims that Jason found flirty texts between Olivia and Harry on the same. In her interview, the former couple's nanny claims that she saw Sudeikis crying and saying "She left us" on the morning of November 9 last year. As for claims that Olivia began seeing Harry before her split from Sudeikis, the actress had recently clarified the same in an interview where she called these allegations "horses***t" and completely inaccurate.

Jason's reaction to the split

In the shocking interview, the nanny has also alleged that Sudeikis after being left heartbroken from the split threw himself in front of her car to prevent her from leaving. She also claimed that on the night that Olivia left, Jason apparently chased after her, videotaping her in the house. The nanny also claimed that Olivia allegedly told Jason that she was scared of him. She further told The Daily Mail, "So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave." As per the interview, the nanny maintained that Jason did this to make her late from seeing Harry. The nanny claimed that Jason was completely blindsided by his separation from Olivia despite the Don't Worry Darling director's stand that it was amicable. Sudeikis as a response to her relationship with Harry Styles allegedly also banned his staff from listening to the singer's songs.

Jason allegedly fired the nanny following a drunken fit

The nanny in her explosive interview has also claimed that the Ted Lasso star allegedly threw her out of his house as he was filled with rage over Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles. The nanny also claimed that the "drunk and out of control" actor then fired her because she had been texting with Wilde. The nanny further also claimed that since Olivia and Jason maintained that she had resigned she allegedly, "got nothing, nothing at all," the nanny who chose to remain anonymous claimed, "I asked about severance pay but they didn’t give me anything." She also claimed that despite her alleged firing by him, she sympathised with Sudeikis claiming that he really wanted to work things out between him and Olivia.

Olivia and Jason's statement on nanny's claims

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde released a joint statement to call out their children's former nanny for making "false and scurrilous accusations" in her interview with The Daily Mail. As reported by Page Six, the statement says, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly." The ex-couple also noted that they will be focussing on protecting their family amid everything and added, "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

The nanny who kept her identity private in her bombshell interview reportedly worked with the former couple for more than three years.

