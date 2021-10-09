Olivia Wilde keeps beau Harry Styles close to her heart while he’s on tour with THIS sweet gesture

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have shocked the media and fans when they first got together back in January, but over time the two really have grown in love and in the public eye! While Harry is on world tour performing live all over the states, Wilde is keeping him close with a sweet gesture. The actress and director was recently photographed by Daily Mail in LA with a Love on Tour tote bag slung over her shoulder, if you didn’t know, Love On Tour is the name of Harry’s tour.

Wilde casually stunned in Harry’s merchandise from the concert while she ran errands! Harry will be on tour till mid-November, and while the couple is spending some time apart while he's on the road, there's no question their romance has grown stronger since they started seeing each other at the start of this year.

Previously, a source told E! News that while Olivia is busy with her work, she wants to ensure she takes out time to be with her 27-year-old beau. "Olivia will be working but plans to join Harry on tour when she is not. She thinks it will be a lot of fun to go out on the road. They don't want to spend too much time apart, and she will be traveling to meet him whenever she can," the insider said. The Tron: Legacy actress, who enjoyed some downtime with Harry on an Italian getaway over the summer, remains "very proud of him and excited for what's to come," the source added.

