Olivia Wilde laughs out loud, donning a bikini in first Instagram post since Harry Styles breakup

It’s really good to see Olivia Wilde back on Instagram, after such a long time. She shared a happy and fresh smiling picture of her with buddy Babs Burchfield, to confirm. This is her first post on photo-sharing app since her breakup with Harry Styles . Coming to her work profile, she always leaves her fans stunned with her acting skills and amazing work.

The Love the Coopers actress took to Instagram and posted a joyful picture. She can be seen laughing out loud with her eyes closed. She captioned, “Best.” In the selfie, Olivia is seen sporting a black strapless bikini top and her friend Babs is sporting a neon-coloured tiny top.

Olivia Wilde professional career

The stunning American actress is well-known for her roles in Year One, Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, In Time, People Like Us, Her, Rush, Drinking Buddies, The Longest Week, Love the Coopers, and Meadowland. She also directed her first film Booksmart in 2019, then she helmed short film Wake Up in 2020. She was last seen in 2022, directing and featuring in a supporting role in Don't Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles announced on November 2022, about them deciding to take a break after about two years of dating. The duo started dating from January 2021, after they met during the filming of Don't Worry Darling.