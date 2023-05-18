Olivia Wilde makes a style statement as she slips into a 'wedding dress' for a wedding: 'The grooms approved'

Olivia Wilde broke the cardinal rule of wedding attire by attending Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's wedding over the weekend.

The 39-year-old "Booksmart" director donned a silky, slinky white Nili Lotan gown ($1,895) to the couple's wedding and brazenly displayed the very bridal look on her Instagram Story — along with an explanation.

Here is what her Instagram story stated:

"I wore a wedding dress to a wedding so I could make a joke about it in my toast," Wilde wrote over a photo of herself in the backless gown.

"The grooms approved," she continued.

"Olivia Wilde showing up to her friend's wedding in a white silk wedding gown is desperate," one user tweeted in response to the unorthodox fashion choice.

This isn't Wilde's only close call this month.

The "Don't Worry, Darling" director wore a white Chloé gown to the 2023 Met Gala's red carpet earlier in May. Margaret Zhang, editor-in-chief of Vogue China, wore a black gown to the same event.

But Wilde was unfazed by the coincidence. On her Instagram Story, she captioned side-by-side photos of the duo, "Great minds." "If you're going to twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang."

Underwood's wedding with Brown

Underwood, 31, married Brown in a spectacular three-day ceremony attended by 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa in California.

In September 2021, the pair was first seen together at the Four Seasons resort in Maui, Hawaii. In February 2022, they announced their engagement.

Underwood (who was on "Bachelor" in 2019 during Season 23) came out as homosexual in April 2021 on "Good Morning America." And previously dated Cassie Randolph, his "Bachelor" winner, until April 2020.

