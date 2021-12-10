Olivia Wilde OPENS UP on her relationship with Harry Styles: It doesn’t matter what strangers think about you

Olivia Wilde seems unconcerned by rumours regarding her dating life. Olivia Wilde made it very clear that she doesn't care what others think about her situation while speaking openly for the first time about her relationship with Harry Styles.

The actress and "Booksmart" director was questioned about the frequent rumours surrounding her relationship with Harry Styles in an interview with Vogue. Wilde said as per US Weekly, “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you,” the 37-year-old actress told Vogue in her January cover story. “All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

While the filmmaker does not identify the former One Direction member, 27, in the piece, Vogue reports that Wilde talks "glowingly" about a "friend" who just visited her parents' residence in Washington, D.C. The magazine also implies that the same "friend" gave Wilde the necklace she wears, which has the names of her son Otis and daughter Daisy – a piece of jewellery that Styles also wears. Meanwhile, as per US Weekly, The House alum and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Wilde's next thriller, Don't Worry Darling, in which she directs and co-stars with Florence Pugh and Styles.

Wilde and Styles' affair became public two months after it was revealed that she and Jason Sudeikis had called it quits on their long-term relationship. As per Daily Mail, Jason was said to have been taken aback by the relationship when she went public with Harry.