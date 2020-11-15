Olivia Wilde PRAISES Harry Styles‘ fashion; Says she did a ‘victory dance’ when he joined Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde recently praised Harry Styles‘ love for fashion and revealed how happy she was when he joined the cast of her film Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde might be Harry Styles‘ biggest fan! In a recent interview with Vogue, Wilde explained how excited she was when she found out Harry was joining her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling thanks to his unique love for high fashion. For the unversed, Olivia is working with designer Arianne Phillips for the costumes in the movie. “She (Arianne) and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” Olivia shared.

“And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.” “To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” Olivia said about Harry.

“I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.” Production for Don’t Worry Darling started earlier this month but was recently halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

