Olivia Wilde reacts to a HILARIOUS meme about a movie pitch involving boyfriend Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde had the best reaction to a meme involving her boyfriend Harry Styles and Allison Janney in fur coats.

Social media interactions surrounding Harry Styles never end and a recent one was a rather fun pitch for a project that saw One Direction singer's fan-casting alongside the Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney. Styles and Janney were seen dressed in fur in a picture shared by journalist Evan Ross Katz whose idea of having these two legendary artists together for a project became the talk of the internet. While fans of Styles were quick to respond positively for the same, the hilarious post also received a reaction from his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Wilde took to Instagram to leave a comment on Katz's post as she shared a laugh-cry emoji to the picture. As per US magazine, Katzs' post read, "Need a cinematic universe where it’s Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats." The picture of Styles and Janney in fur coats quickly went viral and hence even caught Olivia's attention. While neither Janney nor Styles reacted to the post, fans went crazy seeing Wilde's response considering the duo are currently one of the most-talked-about newbie couples.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles sparked dating rumours in January after they were spotted holding hands at his manager’s Montecito, California, wedding. The duo is also working together on Wilde's directorial film Don’t Worry Darling, deemed to be a psychological thriller. While the film was to star Shia Labeouf earlier, he was replaced by Harry Styles following abuse allegations against him.

While the couple hasn't made their relationship official, Wilde was all praises for Styles after they wrapped the shooting of their film and even expressed the same in an Instagram post. Most recently, Olivia also celebrated Styles' Grammys 2021 win in an interesting manner as she shared a throwback pic of Paul McCartney eating a watermelon slice hinting at Harry's song Watermelon Sugar.

