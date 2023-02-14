Olivia Wilde reacts to backlash for her post about A$AP Rocky at the Super Bowl

As Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram stories to share a video of A$AP loving watching Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl 2023, fans misconstrued that the 38 year old actress was trying to steal the latter’s man. Here's how Olivia Wilde responded to the social media backlash.

Olivia Wilde’s response to social media backlash

On Monday night, Wilde once again shared the same video with a different caption on her Instagram stories. In a new episode, Olivia added caption that for people who got it twisted, the 38 year old actress just wanted to say that it is hot to respect your partner along with adding the rolling eye emoji.

Earlier, Olivia posted the same video on her Instagram story after the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The actress captioned the original post “If I thought he was hot before, this would really put me over the edge” which was later deleted. Fans deemed this caption cringe worthy while assuming that Olivia was trying to steal A$AP Rocky from Rihanna.