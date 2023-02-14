Olivia Wilde reacts to backlash for her post about A$AP Rocky at the Super Bowl

Olivia Wilde is clearing the air after receiving massive backlash on social media for her post about A$AP Rocky

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Feb 14, 2023   |  01:26 PM IST  |  328
Oilvia Wilde, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Oilvia Wilde, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky

As Olivia Wilde took to her Instagram stories to share a video of A$AP loving watching Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl 2023, fans misconstrued that the 38 year old actress was trying to steal the latter’s man. Here's how Olivia Wilde responded to the social media backlash.

Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl 2023

Olivia Wilde’s response to social media backlash

On Monday night, Wilde once again shared the same video with a different caption on her Instagram stories. In a new episode, Olivia added caption that for people who got it twisted, the 38 year old actress just wanted to say that it is hot to respect your partner along with adding the rolling eye emoji.

Earlier, Olivia posted the same video on her Instagram story after the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The actress captioned the original post “If I thought he was hot before, this would really put me over the edge” which was later deleted. Fans deemed this caption cringe worthy while assuming that Olivia was trying to steal A$AP Rocky from Rihanna.

ALSO READ: Rihanna is Pregnant; Rep confirms after her Super Bowl performance

Rihanna

Is Rihanna married to A$AP Rocky?
No, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not married but they have been dating for a long-time.
Do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have children together?
Yes Rihanna gave birth to their baby boy last year and she is again pregnant with her beau A$AP Rocky’s child.
Why did Olivia Wilde receive backlash for posting A$AP Rocky’s video?
Fans misconstrued from Olivia’s caption that she was trying to steal A$AP Rocky.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Getty Images, Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!