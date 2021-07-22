Olivia Wilde RESPONDS to a paparazzi question about marriage rumours with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles recently made the headlines for their PDA-filled Italy getaway as pictures of the duo getting cosy went viral. As Olivia recently returned from the vacation, the actress was quizzed by paparazzi at the airport about her relationship with Harry Styles. In a video shared by The Daily Mail, Wilde was asked by the paparazzi about the rumours on social media claiming that she had tied the knot with Harry Styles in Italy.

Considering Harry and Olivia haven't made any official statements about their relationship yet, Wilde's recent response was nothing different as she refused to talk about it in the paparazzi video. The video shared by Daily Mail, shows Olivia being asked, "There’s a massive Internet conspiracy that you and Harry are already married. Not true? True?"

The actress can then be seen shutting down the reporters saying, "I’m never going to talk to you guys." This is not the first time that Olivia has evaded a paparazzi question about Styles, previously when a paparazzi had tried to question her about Harry, she gave a straightforward response saying, "You know I’m not gonna talk. You know it’s not gonna happen", via Just Jared.

Apart from Olivia and Harry's romance rumours, recently the actress was also in the news after her former partner, Jason Sudeikis opened up about their split. In his recent interview with GQ, the Ted Lasso star spoke about the reason for their breakup and said, "I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year." The actor also went on to reveal that they officially split in November 2020 and that they don't share a house anymore.

