Olivia Wilde REVEALS Shia LaBeouf gave her an 'ultimatum' but she 'chose' Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde is standing her ground. In a recent chat with Stephen Colbert on his talk show, the Don't Worry Darling director opened up about her drama with Shia LaBeouf. For those unversed, LaBeouf was set to star in the upcoming psychology thriller before the role was passed on to Wilde's romantic partner Harry Styles opposite lead actress Florence Pugh.

After Wilde announced that she had fired LaBeouf from the job because of his intense work ethic, the actor came out to clear the air and shared evidence that he was actually the one who pulled out from working on the film. However, in a new interview, Wilde is doubling down on her initial statement, alleging that LaBeouf gave her an "ultimatum" to choose between him or Florence Pugh. Apparently, things did not work out between the two former leads as LaBeouf previously revealed that he wanted to rehearse the scenes but Pugh had her issues with the idea.