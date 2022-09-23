Olivia Wilde REVEALS Shia LaBeouf gave her an 'ultimatum' but she 'chose' Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde finally addresses her feud with Shia LaBeouf that put fuel into the fire of her film Don't Worry Darling's drama.
Olivia Wilde is standing her ground. In a recent chat with Stephen Colbert on his talk show, the Don't Worry Darling director opened up about her drama with Shia LaBeouf. For those unversed, LaBeouf was set to star in the upcoming psychology thriller before the role was passed on to Wilde's romantic partner Harry Styles opposite lead actress Florence Pugh.
After Wilde announced that she had fired LaBeouf from the job because of his intense work ethic, the actor came out to clear the air and shared evidence that he was actually the one who pulled out from working on the film. However, in a new interview, Wilde is doubling down on her initial statement, alleging that LaBeouf gave her an "ultimatum" to choose between him or Florence Pugh. Apparently, things did not work out between the two former leads as LaBeouf previously revealed that he wanted to rehearse the scenes but Pugh had her issues with the idea.
The Booksmart director shared, per Page Six, "We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work," and finally disclosed that she had to choose sides, "When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence.” Wilde also addressed LaBeouf's claims that Wilde practically begged for him to take the role as she noted, "That was him feeling he was stepping away and me feeling like we were moving on without him." Wilde went on to explain, "Early on in the process of making the film, as the director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily."
Wilde in the end had to make the difficult decision, "Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress — which I’m very happy I did."
