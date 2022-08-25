Olivia Wilde says Harry Styles and her share 'deep love'; Talks about keeping their romance private

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been extremely private about their romance and recently, the actress-director made a rare comment about why the duo prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Wilde who also directed Styles in her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, spoke about the pressures that come with a public relationship.

While Olivia and Harry never publicly admitted their relationship, it was the paparazzi photos of the duo that confirmed their romance. Addressing the same, Wilde in her recent interview with Variety, made a rare comment and said, "I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena." Adding on about why the duo want to maintain their privacy, she said, "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love", via Variety.

Olivia also mentioned how her journey of splitting from ex Jason Sudeikis and forming a new relationship with Harry after has been an experience in restructuring and revolution and maintained that it has been immensely "personal." She also opened up on facing the double standards of being criticised for going out with a younger man and being targetted with unfair labels such as that of an absentee mother and questioned the same saying, "I've never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he's a f******g hero."

As for Styles who will be seen alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia's second directorial after Booksmart, the singer recently in his chat with Rolling Stone called it a "difficult feeling" having to watch the negativity that is directed at his relationship with Wilde.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde REACT to 'toxic negativity' from fans after going public with their romance