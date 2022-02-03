Olivia Wilde shares ‘happy happy’ pictures from Harry Styles’ 28th birthday celebration

Olivia Wilde recently took to Instagram and showed off her stylish fit for Harry Styles’ birthday! The Don't Worry Darling director/actress shared a couple of photos on her Instagram Story, in which she’s wearing a floral jumpsuit on the British singer’s 28th birthday. The actress captioned her image: "Happy happy.” The photo featured a close-up shot of her standing behind a candlelit table and giving a speech. Wilde also showed off her full outfit in a separate Instagram Story in a head-to-toe mirror selfie. "Jumpsuit of my dreams," she captioned the snapshot.

Back in January, while chatting with Vogue, Wilde, 37, got candid about the stigma surrounding her relationship with the former One Direction singer due to their massive age gap and said: "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

She added, "In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that." If you didn't know, the couple reportedly started dating back in January 2021 after they started working together on Don't Worry Darling, in which Styles also stars.

