Olivia Wilde shows off her dance moves at Harry Styles' North Carolina concert in viral videos

Olivia Wilde is not only attending Harry Styles' Love On Tour concerts as a supportive girlfriend but also as a fan, at least that's what her recent viral videos suggest. Several videos of Wilde enjoying her time at Styles' North Carolina concert are now going viral where the actress can be seen showing off her moves as she dances her heart out.

It was during Harry's performance on Woman that a TikTok video captured Wilde getting herself soaked into the music completely as she body rolled and also flipped her hair while headbanging to the song. The TikTok video has now being going viral on Twitter as well and fans can't stop gawking at Olivia's moves.

Wilde has been attending Harry's shows frequently. As for Harry and her relationship, the duo first sparked romance rumours earlier this year after being spotted attending a wedding as they held hands. Although in July, the couple seemingly confirmed their romance as they took an Italy vacation together and were spotted packing on the PDA during the same.

Neither Harry nor Olivia have made any official statements about their relationship. Wilde ended her seven-year engagement with Jason Sudeikis in late 2020. The two also share two kids, son, Otis, born in 2014, and a daughter, Daisy, born in 2016.

Ever since their split, Olivia and Jason split, the duo have been co-parenting their children. Recently, Wilde also spent a lot of time in London with her kids as Sudeikis was shooting for his AppleTV+ series, Ted Lasso there.

