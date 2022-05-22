Olivia Wilde shows support for Harry Styles' new album with THIS subtle gesture; Find out

While Harry Styles may like her movie, Olivia Wilde enjoys his music. The director of Don't Worry, Darling, 38, revealed a snippet of his new song, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, on her Instagram Story on Friday.

She put the song to a clip from the 2018 film Cold War, which depicted a lively diner with excited guests drinking drinks, smoking cigarettes, and dancing up a storm – to the former One Direction heartthrob's sensuous single, of course. As per Page Six, Styles, 28, sings about a green-eyed beauty who's so hot that he "could cook an egg on her" in the jazzy tune from his third studio album, "Harry's House." He continues by saying he loves her "in every way."

However, Harry and Olivia initially confirmed their relationship in January 2021, four months after the Watermelon Sugar singer was cast in her film Don't Worry Darling. While the pair have kept their relationship pretty discreet since then, they are often seen in public demonstrating their support for one another, such as when Olivia attended Harry's latest Coachella headline performances in April. Meanwhile, earlier this week, in one of the first interviews he's ever given about his director-turned-girlfriend, the U.K. native praised Wilde.

Styles said as per Page Six, "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously…acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he explained. "Being able to trust your director is a gift." Harry continued, "That was very helpful and it really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie."

