Olivia Wilde SHUTS paparazzi who asked THIS about Harry Styles; Quips ‘You know I’m not gonna talk’

Olivia Wilde was recently quizzed about rumoured beau Harry Styles while she was at the airport. Scroll down to see what she said in response.

Actress Olivia Wilde was recently spotted at the airport and the paparazzi couldn’t help but ask about her rumoured romance with Harry Styles. For the unversed, the 27-year-old singer/actor and 37-year-old actress/director have been linked since early January when they were seen holding hands at his manager’s wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, while arriving at the airport, a photographer asked Olivia if Harry has an Oscar in his future! Olivia was not about to answer, responding, “You know I’m not gonna talk. You know it’s not gonna happen.”

Back in April, the actress and filmmaker also opened up about her ex Jason Sudeikis through official documents in the wake of a mishap. The couple filed legal papers to get a judge to grant them a temporary restraining against a stalker, and in the official papers obtained by TMZ, fans noticed something that raised a lot of eyebrows. In the papers, Olivia wrote, “I live with Mr. Sudeikis and our two children.” Fans were wondering why Olivia would say she is living with Jason right now. Olivia and Jason broke up last year (and you can find out why they split right here).

Since their split, Olivia began dating singer Harry Styles. TMZ also reported that Olivia and Jason are not actually living together. They are currently both in the United Kingdom co-parenting their two kids, but they live in separate homes. The report also added that Olivia is “with Harry Styles.”

Also Read: Here's how Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are unwinding and enjoying quality time in the UK

Share your comment ×