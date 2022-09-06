Olivia Wilde talks about 'endless gossip' surrounding her film Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is steering clear of all the gossip. While attending the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Wilde was accompanied by the cast of her upcoming directorial Don't Worry Darling including the main lead Harry Styles with supporting actors Chris Pine and Gemma Chan. Among the cast was a missing person, the main female lead Florence Pugh, which caused an uproar online as it fueled the rumours of a bubbling feud between Wilde and Pugh.

While at the press conference, Wilde addressed the rumours as a reporter asked her after mentioning that it was a "shame" Pugh could not make it to the conference, "Can you just clear the air and address if there's been a falling out there and if so why? Because it's something that people are discussing," per ET. To which Wilde replied, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," referring to Pugh getting to Venice a bit after the cast due to her shooting for the Dune sequel in Budapest.

Wilde went on, "I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film." The Booksmart director addressed the rumours as she added, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she continued, "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Meanwhile, after a question about the Shia LaBeouf controversy came up panel moderator Giulia D'Agnolo Vallan reportedly came forward to deflect the question as she said, "I think this question has been answered when she talked about the internet," after which she took on a different question.

