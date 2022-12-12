Olivia Wilde turns 'goofy' at Disneyland; Shares a RARE glimpse at her and ex Jason Sudeikis' kids

Olivia Wilde has been in the headlines for the past few weeks for her reported breakup with Harry Styles ! Ever since news broke of the ex-couple calling it quits, Olivia has been multitasking between representing Don't Worry Darling during awards season and spending quality time with her family and friends. Speaking of Wilde's loved ones, the talented actress-director recently took her and Jason Sudeikis ' children to Disneyland...

For the unversed, Olivia Wilde and ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis share two children; Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. Taking to her Instagram page, the Booksmart director shared photos and a video of herself with Otis and Daisy enjoying a trip to Disneyland. In the first picture, we see a happy Wilde with her hands up in the air, adorning the trademark Mickey Mouse ears and all smiles, as she indulges in a carousel ride. Along with her is Booksmart writer Katie Silberman.

In the second snap, giving us a rare look at her adorable children, Olivia shared a sweet snap of the trio from the back as they huddled close to each other, walking through Town Square which was lit with a huge Christmas tree and festive decor. The third photo sees Wilde indulging her sweet tooth with giant lollipops. Also featured in the IG post is a heartwarming video of Wilde dancing with her children walking up to her, as fake snow falls atop the trio. Wilde kept warm in a cozy black winter coat, paired with a white tee, blue jeans and white sneakers. Otis and Daisy were all bundled up in a black puffer jacket, paired with white pants and black sneakers, and a white winter coat, paired with purple pants and white sneakers, respectively.

Olivia's caption reads, "Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth. #disneylandchristmas #disneylandholidays #churros #churros #churros #churros"

Check out Olivia Wilde's adventurous Disneyland trip with kids Otis and Daisy below: