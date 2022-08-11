Olivia Wilde wins New York custody battle against ex-husband Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has reportedly won her first custody battle against her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis. According to Page Six, Sudeikis’ custody petition against Olivia has been dismissed after a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California. The Ted Lasso star had filed a case against his ex in New York City family court over their two children in October 2021.

Following their separation, while Wilde is keen to have her kids, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, in Los Angeles and potentially London where her boyfriend, Harry Styles resides, Sudeikis wanted to live with them in Brooklyn. Wilde filed a petition to "determine parental relationship in Superior Court of California, in LA," asking to legally dismiss Sudekis’ case on May 18.

It was also reported that Wilde called out Sudeikis over serving her custody papers during a public event when she was on stage at CinemaCon 2022. As per The Daily Mail, a court filing dated last month revealed that the actress and director said that Sudeikis was trying to aggressively embarrass and “threaten” her when she was served onstage.

The documents said Wilde claiming that "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible." Sudeikis and Wilde have been co-parenting their kids between LA, London and NYC since calling off their engagement and breaking up in 2020. Jason has also been spending time in the UK in the past two years because of is AppleTV+ show, Ted Lasso.

