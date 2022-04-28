Olivia Wilde's mystery envelope from CinemaCon presentation consisted of custody papers from Jason Sudeikis?

Olivia Wilde was seen carrying a mystery envelope during her CinemaCon presentation for her film Don't Worry Darling and reports now suggest that it consisted of legal papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. As per Entertainment Tonight, Olivia was served with the papers while she was on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to ET, during the event, when the actress was introducing the first footage of her upcoming film featuring her beau Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, an unidentified person approached the stage and slid a manila envelope towards her. Wilde was seen carrying the envelope all through the event and while many wondered what it was, it is now being reported that the papers were related to custody of her children and were served by Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. Although it has been maintained by Jason's rep that the actor had "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered" to Wilde. The rep stated, "He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

At the event, it has been reported that Wilde didn't react much after briefly opening the envelope. According to an eyewitness who informed ET, after she was presented with the envelope that was visibly marked as "personal and confidential", Wilde simply asked, "Is this for me?" Although it seems Olivia didn't seem taken aback by it and smoothly continued the presentation without making any mention to it.

