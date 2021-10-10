Olivier Rousteing shares details of tragic home accident that burned his entire body

Fashion designer and celebrity favourite Olivier Rousteing recently revealed that he had suffered a terrible accident last year. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the french designer shared that a picture of the injuries he suffered after a fireplace explosion in his home, which left him scarred in his face and body. The photo he shared, featured Routeing sitting on a couch wearing a cast that covered his arms, hands and torso, as well as a bandage around his head.

"I finally feel ready to share this. I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know. Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough," Rousteing wrote on Instagram.

He added, "I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long. To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities."

The designer added that he has thankfully recovered: "worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections, trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots [sic]. And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show! Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world. Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy," he wrote. "I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner to launch a SURPRISE cosmetics collection with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week; Check it out