Olly Murs decides to take a break from social media; Here's Why

British singer Olly Murs has credited his decision to take a break from social media with helping him find love.

The 35-year-old singer made his relationship with bodybuilder Amelia Tank Instagram official over the New Year after the pair were first linked in September 2019, reports aceshowbiz.com. Speaking on the UK breakfast TV show "Good Morning Britain", the "Troublemaker" singer said how taking a break from social media while recovering from a knee operation helped him reconnect with the realities of life and connect with Tank. "It was important for me to focus on myself. During that process I was very fortunate to meet my girlfriend as well. After my operation we got in contact again... I was away from this world of showbiz and just at home."

He can't quite believe that a fitness fanatic like Tank went for him at a time when he was struggling to stay fit. "I had my hair shaven, I had one leg, a big belly -- I don't know why she's with me," the star added. Murs thinks people should stop spending so much time on the internet if they are struggling in their personal life. "If you're having a difficult time, get off social platforms, just for a little while. Be in love with the people around you, your friends and family."

"Sometimes we disconnect ourselves from having a normal conversation and opening up about our feelings and we're quite quick to go on a social media platform and write about it. But actually speak to people."

Credits :IANS

