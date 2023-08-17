'OMG She really is watching everything': Fans react after Selena Gomez responds to AI generated clip of her singing The Weeknd's song Starboy

Selena Gomez, the former girlfriend of The Weeknd, has caught the attention of fans as she commented on an AI-generated cover of Starboy, a song originally sung by The Weeknd. The AI technology recreated the track with Selena's voice, creating a unique twist that sparked her reaction.

Selena Gomez's response to the AI generated song

In response to the AI-generated cover, Selena Gomez left a simple yet impactful comment that said "Scary." This response resonated with many, reflecting the intriguing and sometimes unsettling nature of technology mimicking her voice.

Fans react to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's response to the AI-generated "Starboy" cover sparked a flurry of fan reactions. Some expressed surprise at her vigilance, noting, "OMG She really is watching everything they post about her." Others jumped to her defense, clarifying, "Chill guys, she just means AI is scary." Amidst the supportive comments, a fan candidly suggested, "I am a fan of her but she needs to move on from her exes." Another fan aptly summarized, "The AI is scary tbh." Among the outpouring of reactions, the fusion of Selena and The Weeknd's names resurfaced as fans chimed in with, "OMGGG ABELENA." This mix of amusement, concern, and shared camaraderie exemplified the powerful impact of celebrity interactions on social media platforms.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship timeline

In January 2017, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made headlines with their highly visible and affectionate romance. This came shortly after The Weeknd's split from Bella Hadid. Their relationship flourished with public makeout sessions and a romantic vacation to Italy, posted all over their social media. The duo also made their debut together at the Met Gala and solidified their status as a power couple. Amid their love story, Bella Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, putting even more spotlight on their relationship. They celebrated birthdays together, enjoyed public outings, and Gomez attended The Weeknd's concerts across continents. However, the long-distance led to their separation in October 2017. Despite the end of their relationship, both of them always spoke very highly of each other.

