On the Rocks to Lick the Star: 7 ICONIC movies directed by Priscilla-helmer Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola's most recent movie, Priscilla, was released on November 3, 2023, but besides her latest hit, the legendary filmmaker has a number of outstanding films to explore first. Priscilla is planned to explore the story of Priscilla Presley, the lady who married Elvis after meeting him when she was 14 years old, and how youth, celebrity, and romance produced a toxic mix in her life. The screenplay is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. So far, the film has received good reviews and plaudits, including a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

With her debut, The Virgin Suicides Coppola, the 1999 film she has been directing since the 1990s, Her films are famous for their beautiful imagery, including costumes and scenery, amazing music, and stories about young, female protagonists at emotional crossroads in their lives. Coppola's films frequently explore thematic notions rather than plot-driven storylines and feature a slower pacing with lengthy shots of characters' expressions that allow for thought. She is noted for using frank dialogue and exploring characters in a compassionate and emotionally aware manner that few Hollywood writers can match. Here are our top 7 picks from Sofia Coppola’s portfolio that are a must-watch.

On the Rocks

Genre: comedy

Running Time: 1h 36m

Star Cast: Bill Murray, Rashid Jones, and Marlon Wayans

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Where to watch/OTT platform: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola's 2020 film, revolved around a lady named Laura who suspected her husband of cheating on her. She then embarked on an adventure around New York City with her father in order to catch her husband in the act. While On the Rocks was mostly about Laura and her father's relationship, the vulnerability of relationships was highlighted through Laura and her husband.

The Beguiled

Genre: History, Drama

Running Time: 1h 34m

Star Cast: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning

Release Date: June 30, 2017

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

The Beguiled was a Civil War-set film that took place at an all-female boarding school where an injured soldier found safety. As the soldier recovered, he built a relationship with the ladies at the school, which led to jealousy and betrayal as sexual tension rose. The movie investigated how women of various ages and stages of maturity communicated their unsatisfied wants.

The Bling Ring

Genre: Crime, Drama, Comedy

Running Time: 1h 30m

Star Cast: Emma Watson, Israel Broussard, Katie Chang, Taissa Farmiga, Claire Julien, Georgia Rock, and Leslie Mann

Release Date: June 14, 2013

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

The Bling Ring was one of Sofia Coppola's most contentious films, portraying a group of California teenagers who used social media in its early days to figure out when celebrities were out of town so they could loot their homes. While the film received mixed reviews, it served as an interesting time capsule for the early era of the internet and early 2010s pop culture. The Bling Ring delved into the relationship that youth had with fame, following people who were obsessed with the idea of celebrity and status.

Somewhere

Genre: comedy, drama

Running Time: 1h 38m

Star Cast: Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning

Release Date: December 22, 2010

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Somewhere was one of Sofia Coppola's lesser-known films, but it was a lovely character study that was also gorgeously filmed. Coppola's 2010 film was an example of her minimalism research, with very little storyline and instead focusing on a moment in time for the film's father and daughter characters. The film had long, melancholy images of the protagonists and very little dialogue. However, the sparse language was superb and had a real sense that few films have. Somewhere delved into loneliness and solitude, as well as the lives of the rich and famous.

Marie Antoinette

Genre: History, Drama

Running Time: 2h 3m

Star Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Judy Davis, Rip Torn, Rose Byrne, Asia Argento, Molly Shannon, Shirley Henderson, Danny Huston, and Steve Coogan

Release Date: October 13, 2006

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Since 2006, Marie Antoinette The film, which starred Kirsten Dunst as the title heroine, delved into the opulent life of Marie Antoinette, a teenager who married her way into becoming Queen of France during one of the country's most vulnerable periods. Her young frivolity and lack of seriousness sparked a revolution and, subsequently, her execution. Apart from fantastic fashion and music, Marie Antoinette also examined the concept of an adolescent girl being thrust into the spotlight.

Lost in Translation

Genre: comedy, drama

Running Time: 1h 42m

Star Cast: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris, and Fumihiro Hayashi

Release Date: September 19, 2003

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

One of Sofia Coppola's most acclaimed films, Lost in Translation, earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The story revolved around an aging movie star and a newlywed who met at a Tokyo hotel. Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray starred as two strangers in a different place who discovered a lovely connection with each other. Lost in Translation was a stunning picture with a superb storyline about loneliness and isolation, which were recurring themes in Coppola's work.

Lick the Star

Genre: Short, Teen

Running Time: 13m

Star Cast: Christina Turley, Audrey Heaven, Robert Schwartzman, Peter Bogdanovich, Zoe Cassavetes, and Anthony DeSimone

Release Date: October 1, 1998

Where to watch/OTT platform: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Lick the Star was a 14-minute short film directed by Sofia Coppola in 1998 that demonstrated early hints of her cinematic style. The narrative of the film revolved around a group of four teenage females and their strategy to weaken the boys at their school. Lick the Star served as a springboard for much of the filmmaker's later work, exploring issues of solitude and fear while portraying a story about young girls in a real and natural way.

