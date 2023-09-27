'Once a cheater always a cheater': Travis Kelce's ex wishes 'best of luck' to Taylor Swift amid dating rumors

After Taylor Swift made her first public appearance at the Chiefs game amid rumors of dating Travis Kelce, a lot of has happened. But the most striking of this all was the arrival of Travis' ex into the limelight. This week, Kelce's ex, Maya Benberry decided to spear to the Daily Mail only to warn Taylor Swift of what is to come ahead. Here is everything she talked about about Travis and Taylor dating him.

Maya Benberry talks about Taylor Swift

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Maya Benberry, best known for winning Travis Kelce's dating show, Catching Kelce, in 2016, made headlines by suggesting that the NFL superstar is a cheater. Benberry also took the opportunity to offer some advice to Taylor Swift, who has been spending time with Kelce. However, sources close to Kelce are now defending him, calling Maya's claims baseless and driven by a desire for attention. Maya Benberry, who briefly dated Travis Kelce following her victory on the E! dating show, claimed in a Daily Mail interview that Kelce is a cheater.

She went on to warn Taylor Swift, saying, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!" Benberry bluntly stated, "Once a cheater, always a cheater." However, insiders familiar with the situation have a different perspective. They reveal that Kelce and Benberry's relationship lasted only a month after the show's conclusion, and they were unable to publicly announce their breakup due to contractual obligations with the network.

The sources firmly assert that Travis Kelce did not cheat on Maya during their brief romance. In addition to this, it's worth noting that Kelce and Maya Benberry have not communicated for approximately five years. Thus, it only seems that Maya's involvement in the scene might be a plan to get the limelight from their dating history. Kelce is yet to make a comment on the entire situation. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more pop culture updates.

