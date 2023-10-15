'Once died in his arms...': When Taylor Swift revealed she auditioned for THIS role with Eddie Redmayne; said she 'was there for a good time, not a long time'

Taylor Swift is a woman of many talents and amazingly she is just perfect at everything. The pop star has been a songwriter extraordinaire, but she's acted a few times. The prolific songwriter with 12 Grammys has been seen in both big-screen and small-screen projects, be it as a one-time guest on a random episode of CSI or a lead performer in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats film adaptation. However, she once revealed how she screen-tested with Eddie Redmayne for the 2012 movie Les Misérable.

Taylor Swift shares about her audition experience with Eddie Redmayne

The Love Story singer set the internet alight with her new album Midnights, and during the promotion of the album, she reflected on the disastrous audition while appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Oscar winner Eddie. Swift opened up in detail about her Nightmare audition process for the movie and said, “I once died in his arms in a screen test for Les Mis. The host was not aware of the incident and was shocked upon hearing this. Taylor Swift revealed that she auditioned for two roles and described her audition for a supporting role in Tom Hooper's movie musical adaptation of Les Misérables.

"I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role," said the pop star as she was in casting talks for Éponine. For Taylor, going to London and auditioning with Effie Redmayne was an experience. “But they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favorite actors, and I thought, ‘This isn’t an experience I am going to get again in my life,’ so I said yes,” she added.

Was Taylor Swift in Les Misérables?

Because Eddie Redmayne, the singer auditioned for the movie and appreciated him saying that he is "ridiculously talented". She added that she had realized she wouldn't be cast in Les Misérables but went to audition in London anyway as she thought she would get to meet the actor. “They made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak!” added Taylor Swift.

