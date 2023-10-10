Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie join forces again for new project

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have previously worked together on two movies, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Babylon,' both of which critically acclaimed and received a lot of awards. Now, the pair is embarking on a new venture together, this time as producers.

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as producers

According to TheWrap, Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and Brad Pitt's Plan B production company are collaborating on a project. They are in the early stages of making a remake of "The Thin Man." There are currently no discussions about the cast, Pitt and Robbie might reunite on screen. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has delayed casting decisions and production.

Rediscovering 'The Thin Man'

'The Thin Man' is a detective novel from 1934, adapted into a series of movies in the 1930s and 1940s. The story revolves around Nick Charles, a retired private detective, and his wealthy wife, Nora. Their leisurely lives take an unexpected turn when Nick's former police partner asks for their help in locating a missing inventor. Eager to escape their boring routines, the Charleses go on an investigative journey through New York City, dealing with a web of gangsters, gamblers, and dubious characters.

While the cast for the movie remains uncertain due to the ongoing strike, the prospect of Pitt and Robbie uniting on screen can become to and will be a treat to the audience.

