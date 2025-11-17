One Battle After Another OTT Release in India: When and How to Watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s Action Thriller Online

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest action-packed thriller, One Battle After Another, is finally available to stream in India after a strong global theatrical run. The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, earned wide appreciation for its intense story, large-scale action and powerful performances. Now, Indian viewers can watch the film from home as it arrives on Prime Video for digital rental.

One Battle After Another now streaming on Prime Video in India

The action thriller is now available for rental on Prime Video at Rs 499, giving fans access to the Hollywood blockbuster weeks after its theatrical release. The digital release comes shortly after the film crossed USD 200 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie of Paul Thomas Anderson’s career.

Despite its global earnings, the high production cost, estimated between USD 130 million and USD 175 million as per Economic Times, and heavy marketing spend have made it one of 2025’s major box-office disappointments. However, the film continues to attract strong interest due to DiCaprio’s performance and Anderson’s direction.

Story, cast and what makes the film stand out

One Battle After Another is loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. Anderson keeps the original themes of activism, family conflict and political tension but adds fresh characters and new plotlines to give the film a contemporary feel. The movie is also visually striking, as Anderson chose to shoot with classic VistaVision large-format technology, a rare choice in today’s filmmaking.

The story follows Bob Ferguson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a former revolutionary trying to live a quiet life with his teenage daughter Willa, portrayed by rising actor Chase Infiniti. Their peace is shattered when Bob’s old rival, Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn, returns after 16 years. When Willa goes missing soon after, Bob is forced to confront a past he tried to escape. Teyana Taylor plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, Bob’s partner, whose history with Lockjaw plays a key role in the conflict.

The film released in theatres on September 26, 2025, and received strong critical reviews for its action sequences and performances by DiCaprio, Penn and Chase Infiniti. Indian viewers who missed the theatrical run can now watch the movie exclusively on Prime Video through rental.

