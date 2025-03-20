One Battle After Another Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio Sets Out on a Mission With Guns Blazing in New Action-Thriller; WATCH

Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the first teaser for One Battle After Another. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as an ex-revolutionary in this action-packed thriller. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film follows a group of former revolutionaries who reunite to rescue one of their own’s daughter after their longtime enemy resurfaces after 16 years.

This marks Anderson’s latest film since 2021’s critically acclaimed Licorice Pizza. The coming-of-age romance drama, starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, was nominated for three Academy Awards.

The 21-second teaser features a fast-paced montage of the film, with gunfire blazing in the background. Teyana Taylor’s pregnant character fires a rifle as DiCaprio’s character casually sips a drink and watches. In the next shot, the baby is born, followed by a narrator asking, “What are you gonna do about this baby?”

The teaser then cuts to the child—now grown—handling rifles just like his mother. “Just when you think you’ve got a handle on things,” a voiceover states toward the end. The film’s aesthetic appears rustic, showcasing the Titanic actor in a different light.

It was previously announced that the movie has a “contemporary setting” and is an ensemble project. Additionally, rumors suggest that this will be Anderson’s most expensive film to date, with an estimated budget of $100–$140 million.

Alongside DiCaprio, the cast includes Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Sean Penn. The film also marks a reunion between Anderson and Licorice Pizza breakout star Alana Haim. For DiCaprio, this will be his first feature film release since Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), the award-winning and critically acclaimed period drama directed by Martin Scorsese.

The actor also recently starred in the 2021 satirical sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up alongside Cate Blanchett and in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with Brad Pitt.

One Battle After Another is set to be released on August 8, 2025.