One Battle After Another TRAILER: Leonardo DiCaprio Creates YouTube Channel to Release First Look of Upcoming Thriller

Leonardo DiCaprio went the extra mile to make his film’s trailer launch special! The Oscar winner created his own YouTube channel to debut the first trailer of One Battle After Another. The thriller, written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is a story about a group of ex-revolutionaries.

When an “evil enemy resurfaces,” they reunite to rescue a daughter of someone from the clan. The trailer starts with a desperate Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio) as he tries to communicate using code words from a local telephone kiosk.

The person he contacted did not seem to understand his code words – “bat an eyelash” or “there are no hands on the clock.” The trailer then shifts to a flashback montage as Bob narrates that he was a revolutionary. It is revealed that DiCaprio’s character had been searching for his missing daughter, whom he lost after someone attacked his home.

Apparently, the woman he married came from a line of revolutionaries, and he’s nothing more than a lost soul. The entire narrative kept switching between two timelines, highlighting Bob’s destructive past and present experiences. But overall, it was an action and drama-packed trailer.

The director, Anderson, last created the 2021 rom-com Licorice Pizza, which earned three Academy Award nominations. As for the Titanic actor, this movie marks his return after the 2023 Western thriller Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie earned several Oscar nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and others. However, The Wolf of Wall Street actor didn’t receive a nomination for his performance, so he opted not to attend the ceremony.

The actor has reportedly been booked for several projects, including one with Killers filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The crime drama will also star Dwayne Johnson.

One Battle After Another, which also stars Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infiniti, will hit the theaters on September 26, 2025.