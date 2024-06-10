'One Day-At-A-Time': Source Claims Kate Middleton Is Not Pressuring Herself To Be In Public Eye Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is approaching her cancer battle 'one day at a time', according to Life & Style. Furthermore, the Princess hasn't made a formal public appearance since December 2023, people close to her claim that she is giving her treatment procedure priority behind closed doors.

Sources claims Kate Middleton is not putting any pressure on herself

Prince William has been steadfastly carrying out his public obligations ever since Princess Kate Middleton disclosed her cancer diagnosis in the middle of March. Even after her cancer treatment, some have speculated that she may never resume her royal duties.

The source told Life & Style, “Kate’s recovery is a one-day-at-a-time thing. She’s not putting any pressure on herself to do anything or see anyone because deadlines in a situation like this can make the recovery way more stressful. She doesn’t care truly what anyone thinks."

Doubts on Kate Middleton returning to her Royal duties

The mother of three has been able to spend more time with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Even though she and William are reportedly "closer than ever," her personal life appears to be as solid as it gets, but her royal responsibilities are currently in stake.

A source stated that Princess Catherine may never come back to the role that people saw her in before. The source added that after completing preventive chemotherapy treatment in response to an undisclosed cancer diagnosis, she is currently re-evaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she returns.

Prince Williams gives Kate Middleton's health update

On June 5, at a celebration honoring the D-Day Landing's 80th anniversary, when Prince William was asked about Kate Middleton's recovery from her cancer treatment. To which the Prince of Wales replied, "Yes."

