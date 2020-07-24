One Direction: The band looks back at their journey over the decade through a moving 10th anniversary video

One Direction is taking us through their journey over the past decade. The group shared a touching video to commemorate their 10th anniversary. Scroll down to watch it.

The boy band One Direction is celebrating a big day today, the group is celebrating their monumental 10th anniversary today! The former group is commemorating this special day by looking back at their journey over the past decade. The boys came together today to share an emotional throwback video of the best moments of the band through a moving post. The nearly five-minute YouTube clip, titled “10 Years of One Direction,” kicks off all the way back on the set of the song that started it all, What Makes You Beautiful.

The montage, soundtracked by some of 1D's biggest hits, then floats through photoshoots, massive world tours, the group in interviews and in the studio recording all five of their albums.

"Five albums in five years sounds hectic, and it is hectic," Niall Horan admits, before Harry Styles adds, "The fans have obviously always given us so much, we always felt it was important to give them new music."

1D also took to Twitter to announce that throughout the rest of the week, they'll be unveiling 4K ultra HD versions of some of their music videos, starting with What Makes You Beautiful today. Live While We're Young will follow on July 24, Story of My Life on July 25, Steal My Girl on July 26 and History on July 27. The week will wrap up with a live stream of their Where We Are Tour - Live From San Siro Stadium on July 28.

