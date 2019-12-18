One Direction beats BTS to become the Best Boy Band of the Decade; DEETS INSIDE

A polling website pitted One Direction against BTS; the winner of which would be crowned as the Best Boy Band of the Decade. The final results are out and Directioners have come out on top for 1D, well after their hiatus in 2015.

One Direction was formed back in 2010 when Simon Cowell put teenagers Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik together in a band in The X Factor UK. They may have not won the competition but they went on to rule the music scene for five glorious years. On the other hand, BTS was formed in 2013 when teenagers J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V aligned together as a band and changed the face of K-pop forever.

Two talented boy bands with a fandom that could rival anybody! Directioners and ARMY will go to any extent to root for and even defend their favourite boy band. The Tylt, a polling website capitalised on the fandoms and pitted 1D against the Bangtan Boys with the winner being crowned as the Best Boy Band of the Decade. On Twitter, there were more than two million tweets by both the fandoms as they made worldwide trends out of #1DWins10s and #BTSwins10s. But who came out on top?

In spite of being on a hiatus for more than four years, Directioners showed their love for One Direction as the band won with 61.9% of the votes. BTS took over the remaining 38.4%. If you were paying close attention to the tweets and voting systems, it really was a close cut for both the boy bands!

Thank you 1D family for helping us celebrate #8YearsofOneDirection we hope you enjoyed reliving some of the amazing memories! pic.twitter.com/BOVPIHnHWS — One Direction (@onedirection) July 24, 2018

While One Direction doesn't look to be reuniting anytime soon, as the members of the band are currently focusing on their solo careers, BTS recently signed a seven-year contract, much to the delight of the ARMY.

